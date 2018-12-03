Naas gardai appeal for information on hit and run in Kill

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on a hit in run that took place on Main Street, Kill this morning, December 3.

At 7:45am outside ‘The Gables’ Housing estate, between Sunny Laundrette and Kill GAA Cllub, a motorcyclist was traveling from Dublin towards Johnstown when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.

This vehicle did not stop and headed in the direction of Johnstown.

The location of the collision is beside two bus stops on Route 126.

If anyone has any information can they please contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300.

