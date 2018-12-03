Kildare family to appear on RTÉ's Home Rescue

A family from Co. Kildare will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of ‘Home Rescue’ on RTÉ.

Dave and Emily Williamson from the Curragh have six kids.

According to the show, Emily is a sentimental hoarder.

The crew at Home Rescue will transform the hallway, and the living room into a playroom for the children.

One of Dave and Emily’s daughters, Heidi, has dyspraxia and the crew are determined to create a special feature in the playroom to accommodate both Heidi’s creativity and her need for a quiet sensory space.

Tune into Home Rescue on RTÉ One, tomorrow night December 4 at 8:30pm, to see how they get on.

Róisín and the rest of the decluttering crew offer their services to sentimental hoarder, Emily, and her family when #HomeRescue returns to @RTEOne, Tuesday at 8.30pm. pic.twitter.com/mVicABgO2F — COCO Television (@COCOtv) December 2, 2018

THE HALLWAY AND LIVING ROOM BEFORE:

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Naas boy Leo Javaherian charms the nation on Late Late Toy Show