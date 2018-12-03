Jolly restaurant in Naas closes down

The popular Jolly restaurant at North Main Street, Naas, has closed.

A sign stuck to the window panel indicates that the closure is permanent.

It reads: “Regrettably Jolly is now permanently closed. Thank you to all our customers.”

The restaurant opened six years ago.

This is the second high profile restaurant closure in Naas in less than six months.

In August the Candied Walnut closed. That eatery had opened at Fairgreen Street by Barry and Dawn Hayden, who had operated a highly regarded restaurant of the same name in Portarlington.

The venue previously hosted Tenors restaurant.

Jolly was also associated with the Zest Cafe in Clane. In February Zest announced its closure, referencing a “challenging couple of years”.

A statement posted on their Facebook page said that it was “a very sad and emotional day (and) after almost 15 years in business we have had to close.”

It added: “It’s been a challenging couple of years and we thought things would improve last year. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, and coupled with the parking changes in the centre, it was proving very difficult to keep the business alive.

“It has been a pleasure to have some amazing staff and customers over the years. Many of which have stuck with us through thick and thin from the beginning, many of you have become our friends.

“While we are sad and teary today, we are also proud to have served this great community and while we didn’t always get things right I’d like to think that we brought some joy to people, shared many, many memories and some great food.”

The statement also thanked their customers for their support over the previous 15 years.

While the news suggests that Naas town centre is still suffering the effects of the economic collapse, another restaurant has recently opened in the town centre at South Main Street (adjacent to the post office).

Two months ago chefs Mahipal Rana and Dayal Negi, who are originally from northern India and who have a wealth of experience in the restaurant business in this country, opened the Indian restaurant Amaya Fusion. This is their first business venture together.