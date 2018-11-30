More parking spaces at Maynooth rail station in Kildare

Irish Rail plans to expand the car park at Maynooth railway station.

It will add 73 spaces, bringing the number of spaces up to 231, but planning permission is required for some of these.

According to Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan, Irish Rail estimate the cost of the 73 spaces will be about €1.1 million and construction will take about 6 to 9 months.

The 39 space expanded car park on the south side, for which Irish Rail got planning permission in 2011 (extended in 2016), is expected to open in Q3 2019 with the northside car park opening in Q4 2019. Irish Rail proposes to issue a tender for the Maynooth northside car park expansion works in Q1 2019.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested at Sallins train station

Irish Rail said the 39 south side spaces at Maynooth will improve access for mobility impaired customers from the Straffan road.

A design team was appointed in 2018 to finalise the detailed design for the south side spaces and complete and issue tender documents. A contractor expected to be on site in Q1 2019 and works completed by Q3 2019.

On the north side, an engineering design team was appointed in 2018.

A pre-planning meeting was held with Kildare County Council in July 2018 over the proposed north side spaces.

This week, Kildare North TD, Frank O’Rourke, welcomed the new spaces but said we must secure resources to provide additional spaces. “We also need extra capacity at peak times for our rail commuters on both the Maynooth line and the Kildare line.”

Meanwhile, Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, has called on the National Transport Authority to ensure that all of the Maynooth Rail Services from Maynooth to the City Centre also go to Pearse Station.

Irish Rail has planned changes for the Maynooth service from December 9.