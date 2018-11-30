Kildare rural housing refusals raised at meeting

Kildare County Council’s one off rural housing policy is not being applied in the way councillors want, a Council meeting has been told.

Cllr Martin Miley questioned whether a quota of one off house permissions is being applied by officials.

If this is so, he argued, there is no quota in the County Development Plan (CDP).

Director of Services, Peter Minnock, denied there was any quota system.

At the Council’s November 26 monthly meeting Cllr Miley proposed the Council set up a committee of members to consider how rural housing policy laid down by the CDP.

He said the Council has become “extremely rigid” in how the rural policy, in particular, RH2 and RH10 of the CDP is applied.

SEE ALSO: Watch 1980's Kildare housing experiment recalled in ESB archive film

Cllr Miley said it is costing €1,500 for people to make application and they are being turned down. He also said that a current Ministerial Directive (NP019) was not what the Council agreed in 2017.

Cllr Brendan Weld agreed with him saying that the young families of many long time Kildare rural dwellers cannot afford a house priced at €350,000.

Cllr Mark Stafford said he came across people “distraught” at being turned down for permission in rural Kildare.

Cllr Brendan Young said he understood the difficulties young buyers were meeting but there was no major social housing programme on the cards.

He said they should look more at how to provide housing in rural settlements.

Cllr Ivan Keatley said people wanted consistency in the planning system.

Director of Services, Peter Minnock, rejected any suggestion that permission is being refused all the time in recent years.

He said that in 1998 there were 10,650 one off houses in Kildare but now, there are 20,000.

Mr Minnock told members that there was no quota system applied by planners but he also said qualifying tests are getting harder.

Mr Minnock said that this year the Council’s decision on one one off rural housing were backed 100% by Bord Pleanala, on appeal.

Cllr Weld said there was a housing crisis.

The Council’s chief executive, Peter Carey, said the housing crisis won’t be solved by one off housing. He said planning is a “quasi legal” function. “Government policy has got much stricter.”

Mr Carey said councillors should talk to their political masters and have the policy clarified.

The Council will discuss the matter further.