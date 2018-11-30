Bene Merenti medal awarded to Kildare nun

This has been a truly memorable year for Kilcullen's Sister Monica Byrne CP.

In the summer, at a concelebrated Mass in the School Hall at Mount St Joseph’s school in Farnworth, in the UK, followed by a party, and attended by 150 relatives, friends, colleagues and former pupils, she celebrated her 90th Birthday and the 70th Anniversary of her First Profession as a religious Sister of the Congregation of the Cross and Passion.

And last Sunday at the conclusion of the 11.30am Parish Mass in Saint Ethelbert’s Church in Bolton, she was presented with the Bene Merenti medal, awarded to her by Pope Francis for her many years of faithful service to the Catholic Church and the wider community.

The Medal and citation were presented to her by Sister Therese O’Regan CP, Provincial Leadership Team Leader of the Cross and Passion Sisters in the presence of Father Morrough O’Brien PP and parishioners.

In making the presentation, Sister Therese recalled Sister Monica’s lifetime’s work as a teacher and later as a Community Volunteer. There was, she said, something very special about Sister Monica as she recalled how she has now completed almost 64 years of unbroken service to Bolton’s Catholic community and to the wider Bolton Family, and how for over 30 of these years she has officially been retired.

Friends and family wished her a long and happy retirement for years to come.