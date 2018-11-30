Kildare couple scoop €50,000 scratch card win

A lucky Kildare couple have scooped a tidy €50,000 scratch card win.

The husband and wife picked up the €50,000 top prize on the €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card.

The winning ticket was sold at Petit’s Supermarket in Athy.

According to the National Lottery, the husband only bought the winning ticket because he had won a €5 prize on the previous night’s Lotto draw, and he decided to try his luck by reinvesting his prize on a National Lottery scratch card.

The timing of the win could not have come at a better time for the happy couple who plan to spend their winnings on a new car and some home renovations.

