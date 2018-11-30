Naas gardai foil attempt to steal cases of wine

A man was arrested following a brief chase as Naas gardai intervened during an attempted theft at Tougher’s Business Park, Newhall, Naas.

The incident happened at 1.20am on November 28.

A number of males attempted to break into a truck loaded with wine.

They were seen moving between lorries parked in a compound before they fled on foot s hte gardai arrived.

A number of boxes of wine has been removed from the truck.

It’s understood they may have arrived in a jeep vehicle which was abandoned there and is now in the possession of the gardai.

The arrested man is a 21 year old from the Dublin 15 area.

