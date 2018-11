Naas gardai are investigating the theft of a large quantity of tools in Naas.

The industrial power tools and hand tools were robbed from a black coloured Citroen Berlingo van which was parked at Rathasker Road the theft took place between 3am and 8am on November 24

The tools had a value of €2,500. The van’s registration number is 03-KE-1665.

