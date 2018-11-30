Gardai investigating graffiti damage to Kildare town Heritage Centre

Gardaí in Kildare town are investigating an incident of criminal damage.

On Wednesday last, November 21, at approximaltey 3pm, graffiti damaged the Heritage Centre at Market Square in Kildare town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 045 527 730.

