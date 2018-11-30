County Kildare is in for a cool bright day

It will be cool and bright today with good sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. The Met Eireann forecast says the focus of the showers will be in the northwest and west, with the slight risk of hail. However, a few of the showers will make their way across to the east later; overall driest in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, best values along southern coasts. Brisk westerly winds will ease off this evening, and showers will become isolated.

Cold tonight in northern counties with some frost, and cool early on elsewhere also. Scattered outbreak of rain will move up from the southwest overnight, accompanied low cloud and mist. Much of Ulster will however stay fully dry; wettest however further south, with foggy conditions here later as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures 1 to 7 degrees Celsius (north to south). The rain will begin to clear northeastwards later tonight.