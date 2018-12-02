Calverstown author explores joy of wildlife in “The Great Big Book of Irish Wildlife’

When it comes to the natural world and wildlife, you won’t find anyone more passionate than Calverstown author, Juanita Browne.

Her latest book “The Great Big Book of Irish Wildlife’ has received a great response and is a must for any household.

“I wanted to write something accessible, to introduce young children to our diversity of wonderful wildlife — in a fun way — and to explain some of the changes in nature across the Irish seasons,” she told the Leader.

“We can’t expect children to grow up to want to protect something they do not know. To encourage an appreciation of nature, we must show young people how special it is — not by bombarding them with scary statistics about loss and endangered species, but by sparking their interest in wildlife’s amazing abilities and adaptations to their world.”

She explained how this book highlights amazing feats of evolution — from bats who can fly in pitch dark using echolocation, to butterflies that completely change shape in morphing from caterpillar to adult.

“There is so much negativity around the environment — kids hear about climate change and watch ads on TV about Snow Leopards going extinct. But they don’t know what’s still right outside their door,” said the Kildare woman, who is also editor of Biodiversity Ireland, the magazine of the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

“I wanted my book to be hugely positive. There are no sad stories here. Just amazing facts," she said.

“As well as explaining some of the most dramatic wildlife events of each season, such as the Red Deer rut in autumn or giant Humpback Whales leaping offshore in summer, I also wanted to show children what common wildlife sights they could experience easily for themselves in their own back yard or in their local park.

“You often hear of today’s ‘disconnect with nature’. I regularly meet people who want that connection with nature or to reconnect, but don’t know where to start. So in the book, I make lots of suggestions. We have some amazing wildlife NGOs in this country who offer free events from bat walks to whale watching. By taking part in these events with an expert, you have a mentor on hand to show you how and where to look and there is no better way to learn,” she said.

“Kids today know all about Antarctica, or the Amazon or dinosaurs! But could they point out a Jackdaw or a Chaffinch?”

Having worked on natural history documentaries for many years, Juanita got to visit some amazing places, such as Skellig Beag and Skellig Michael.

“I’ve filmed Golden Eagles soaring over the mountaintops in Donegal, and bats swarming in pitch-balck caves. But most Irish people take our wildlife for granted. Or don’t realise how special it is, and unfortunately that we’re losing it. Bit by bit it’s being chipped away,” she said.

“We need to cherish it. I don’t want to be the generation that stands by and watches our biodiversity disappear.”

Juanita, a zoology graduate with an MA in Media Studies, has almost 20 years’ experience across television, radio, magazines, books, and newspapers.

She worked on natural history documentaries, including the multi-award-winning Secret Life of the Shannon. She has also worked on children’s wildlife television shows and documentary series for RTE Radio 1.

Her books include Ireland’s Mammals; Kildare’s Natural Heritage, Put the Kettle On — the Irish love affair with tea (2013); and My First Book of Irish Animals, which was shortlisted for the Literacy Association of Ireland Children’s Book Award 2015. She also works with the National Biodiversity Data Centre, on the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Juanita lives in Calverstown with her husband Joe and sons, Ben and John.