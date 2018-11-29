Appeal for winter care kits for the homeless in Kildare

An appeal has been made for winter care kits for the homeless in Kildare.

Teach Dara Community and Family Centre in Kildare town and The Eating Place in Athy are accepting donations on behalf of Housing Action Kildare.

The centres are acting as drop off points.

Housing Action Kildare will then assemble the donations into kits and distribute to local people in need.

Items needed by December 7 include hats, scarfs gloves and socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and sweet and chocolate treats.

For more information, call Housing Action Kildare on 087 670 4096.

LIST OF ITEMS ACCEPTED BELOW: