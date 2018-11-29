Thieves target Centra shop in Kilcullen

Gardaí in Kilcullen are investigaing a theft from Centra on Main Street, Kilcullen.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, November 25, between 3:50am and 4:05am.

Thieves took money and cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 045 481 212.

