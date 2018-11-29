It's wet now in Co. Kildare but it will dry up later

Ther will be rain for a time in the east this morning and showers in the west. The rain will clear during the morning but the showers in the west will become more widespread during the afternoon with the risk of hail or thunder, especially in the west. Afternoon temperatures will be between 7 and 10 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Tonight showers will continue in the west and north while the rest of the country will become mainly dry. Lowest temperatures will be between 4 and 7 degrees and southwest to west winds will be fresh and gusty.