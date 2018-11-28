WATCH: Sneak peek at Naas CBS sixth year students Britain's Got Talent audition

Naas CBS sixth year students have recorded a song to audition for hit show, Britain's Got Talent.

The school recently caused a stir online with their version 'Green Fields of France' to mark 100 years since end of WWI.

The video got over 25,000 views in a matter of days.

Today they released a sneak peek of their audition for Britain’s Got Talent, signing a rendition of Jason Mraz's - "I Won't Give Up".

The song was posted on the Naas CBS Music Department's Facebook page this afternoon.

Have a listen below!