WATCH: Sneak peek at Naas CBS sixth year students Britain's Got Talent audition
Music Department
The Naas CBS sixth years who recorded Jason Mraz's - "I Won't Give Up".
Naas CBS sixth year students have recorded a song to audition for hit show, Britain's Got Talent.
The school recently caused a stir online with their version 'Green Fields of France' to mark 100 years since end of WWI.
The video got over 25,000 views in a matter of days.
Today they released a sneak peek of their audition for Britain’s Got Talent, signing a rendition of Jason Mraz's - "I Won't Give Up".
The song was posted on the Naas CBS Music Department's Facebook page this afternoon.
Have a listen below!
SEE ALSO: Kildare brother and sister duo set for big Late Late Toy Show performance
SEE ALSO: WATCH: Conor McGregor leaves Naas courthouse after receiving six month driving ban
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on