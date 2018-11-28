Kildare brother and sister duo set for big Late Late Toy Show performance

Four talented children from Co. Kildare are getting set to perform on the biggest show of the year.

David Lane (11) from Newbridge, Leo Javaherian (12) from Naas and brother and sister duo Cillian and Lara Gleeson (11 and 9) from Cellbridge will take part in this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Cillian and Lara’s mother, Lorraine, said they’re bursting with excitement.

“They were watching it for the last couple of years and Lara loves signing and she’s in a Theatre group, so she wanted us to send in an audition tape.

“And then the same with Cillian, he took up the guitar and wanted us to send in the tape.

“For the last year or so they both would play together and write songs.

“For the audition we sent in a tape of Lara signing and Cillian playing the guitar of one of their own songs that they wrote.”

Lorraine said she can’t wait to see the two of them performing on stage.

“When the two of them are on stage it’s just such a bonus, that one of them is not at home watching, they’re both involved, so it’s just been brilliant.”

Cillian is in sixth class and Lara is in fourth class in Scoil Bhride in Leixlip.

“They get on very well, most of the time!”, Lorraine laughed.

“At the moment they’re not showing any kind of nerves at the moment, I just think they’re so excited really more so than anything. Yesterday (Sunday) there was a big rehearsal day, it was six hours so they’ve practiced so much.”

The young performers cannot reveal what they will be doing on the show, so tune in on Friday, November 30 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm to find out.

