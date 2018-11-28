Gardai investigating aggravated burglary at a home in Monasterevin

Gardaí in Monasterevin are appealing for information on an aggravated burglary.

The incident took place on Monday, November 26 in the Old Millrace area.

At approximately 6:30pm, a male knocked on the front door of a house.

When the homeowner answered, the man stepped in and demanded cash.

A sum of cash was handed over.

It is believed he was carrying an Iron Bar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 045 525 322.

