Gardai investigating aggravated burglary at a home in Monasterevin
Sum of cash handed over
Gardaí in Monasterevin are appealing for information on an aggravated burglary.
The incident took place on Monday, November 26 in the Old Millrace area.
At approximately 6:30pm, a male knocked on the front door of a house.
When the homeowner answered, the man stepped in and demanded cash.
A sum of cash was handed over.
It is believed he was carrying an Iron Bar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 045 525 322.
SEE ALSO: Man struck on the head and robbed at Kildare town bus stop
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on