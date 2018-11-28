These are the Christmas parking arrangements for seven Kildare towns

Christmas Parking arrangements for seven towns in Kildare have been announced.

In Celbridge and Leixlip, there will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Celbridge or Leixlip. Normal parking enforcement will continue over the Christmas period.

In Maynooth, there will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Maynooth. Normal parking enforcement will continue over the Christmas period.

In Newbridge, there will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Newbridge except for the GAA car park ONLY where there will be free parking on Saturday 15 December, Friday 21 December and Saturday 22 December 2018. Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.

In Kildare Town, there will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Kildare Town, however, there will be two hours free parking (on street and Kildare County Council off-street car parks) between 9am -11am Monday-Friday, commencing Monday 17 December. Payment for parking from 11am is required. Normal enforcement times of 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday will recommence at 9am on Wednesday 2 January 2019. Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.

In Naas, there will be no suspension of Pay Parking in Naas except at all Kildare County Council car parks (New Row car park, Fairgreen car park, Abbey Street car park, Boyle’s car park and Hedermans car park) where there will be free parking from 9.30am on Monday 17 December 2018 to 9.30am on Wednesday 2 January 2019. Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.

In Athy, there will be free parking (illegal parking will continue to be enforced) in Athy from 8.30am on Monday 3 December 2018 until 8.30am on Wednesday 2 January 2019.

Payment for fines issued on or after Friday 21 December will not be available at the cash office, online or using the automated telephone service until Friday 28 December 2018. After this date, payments return to normal.

