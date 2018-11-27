Apology given in Kildare China trip expenses row

A Kildare county councillor has publicly apologised to the Mayor of Kildare for an incorrect statement about expenses for a trip to China by himself and a senior Council official.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy apologised at the Kildare County Council monthly meeting yesterday (November 26) for incorrectly stating that the trip to Guangdong province last October was funded by the Irish taxpayer.

Reading from a written statement during Mayor’s Business at the meeting Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Sean Power, said that the trip to China by himself and Director of Services, Niall Morrissey, came about following an invitation from the Chinese embassy.

He said it was fully paid for by the Chinese embassy and there was no expense for the Irish taxpayer.

Cllr Power said that a recent tweet by Cllr McLoughlin Healy was “wholly inaccurate and extremely damaging to my good name.”

He said that “while reserving my position on any action,” he asked Cllr McLoughlin Healy for an apology and the removal of the tweet.

The Mayor said he wanted the apology and the removal of the tweet by the “close of business today.”

Replying to his statement, Cllr McLoughlin Healy said she had no difficulty apologising.

She said that it was not clear initially that the trip was not funded by the Irish taxpayer.

The Mayor responded to this by saying that he had spoken of the trip at the Council’s September meeting, and that it was at the expense of the Chinese embassy and not the Irish taxpayer.

Earlier, under Mayor’s Business, Cllr Power reported to the meeting on the China visit. “We had a number of very interesting and important meetings,” he said.

“There are a variety of reasons why China wants to do business in different parts of the world,” said Cllr Power.

“Kildare,” he said, “had a connection with Guangdong province and it wanted more than a friendship.”

The Mayor said that there would be a visit from a Chinese television group to make a documentary in Ireland, including Kildare, in December.

In 2017, the Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Guangdong provincial authorities in China.