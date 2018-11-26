Man who died in Naas canal tragedy was from Turkey
Tragedy
Naas gardai have ruled out foul play
The man whose body was found in the Grand Canal last weekend was originally not from this country, the Leader understands.
The discovery was made on Saturday last near Naas at 1pm.
The man was originally from Turkey and had been living in the Sarto Road area of Naas.
It thought that he had been working locally and was aged 50.
Gardai have said foul play is not suspected.
