Progress towards new Celbridge road and second bridge in the north Kildare town

The Government has announced that it will fund further progress on a second bridge in Celbridge and an alternative route around the town.

The Minister for Housing that the “Celbridge Southern Relief Road and second Liffey Crossing” project will received “a share of the €2,575,000 with nine other projects” from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Fine Gael Deputy for Kildare North, Bernard Durkan said that is a “positive response” to the needs of Celbridge. “It must now follow that a determination is made to ensure that through traffic is diverted insofar as is possible and that existing bottlenecks in the vicinity of the existing bridge are treated in a way that does not discommode road users and pedestrians and at the same time, has the effect of facilitating without backlogs, the increased volume of traffic in and around the area. This is the most important development since the linking of Celbridge to the motorway more than twenty years ago.”

Kildare North TD, Frank O’Rourke this funding application which was submitted before the end of September.

“This is much needed and long overdue infrastructure,” he said describing the move as “a significant step to delivering the second bridge for Celbridge which has a population of over 22,000 people.