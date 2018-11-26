Council three year €427 million capital plan for Kildare

Kildare County Council has agreed to spent €427 million on capital projects over the next three years.

At its annual budget meeting on November 19, the Council gave the go ahead to numerous projects to go ahead in 2019-2021 period.

While it agreed a current budget of €151, it also approved spending on the capital side.

In a report to the elected members, Chief Executive, Peter Carey, presented the proposals to the Council under Section 135 of the Local Government Act.

Most of the proposed spending will be in the area of roads (40%) and housing (40%) while 7% each will be spent on the environment and recreation respectively.

Another 4% will go on dealing with surface water while 2% will be on community projects.

But Mr Carey warned members that progress and delivery of these projects is “entirely dependent on the availability of adequate funding from Exchequer/EU together with Development Levies and the Council's own resources.”

But where exactly will the money come from?

Mr Carey said just 4% of it will be borrowed and most (76%) will come from grants.

Another 6% will be be from Development Levies with 13% from “other income” and 1% from “revenue provision.”

On development levies, the Council estimates that income from this sources will be €27 million in the 2019-2021 period.

On the housing programme, the Council plans to build €93.7m worth of housing over the three years with €25.3m next year, €43.4m in 2020 and €25m in 2021.

Apart from this, it will buy €75.7m of social houses.

It will build 55% of the social houses and buy 45% approximately.

The programme includes €10.1m spending on the the Council's Library Service.

This includes a €1.41m spend on the County Central Library and €5.8m on a new Naas library.

Another €18.2m is earmarked for parks, playgrounds, sports centres, again, “pending funds available.”

The Council has included a small spend of €30,000 for water safety improvements.

The overall recreation budget is €30.9m.

The Council has also budgeted just over €2.5m for the “North Kildare Swimming pool,” a project a long time on the agenda.

There is also €2 budgeted for the Riverbank Arts Centre and just under €1.5m for the Bawnogues community development in Kilcock.