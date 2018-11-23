Naas Gardai seek witnesses over assault on taxi driver in Sallins

Naas gardai are seeking witnesses to an incident during which a taxi driver was assaulted.

The man was kicked on the ground.

The taxi driver picked up four male passengers at 1.20am on November 21 in Naas. He left off one of them in Kill and proceeded to Sallins with the remaining three.

One of men vomited in the taxi and a dispute broke out over the fare.

The driver was beaten to the ground and then kicked a number of times.

"It was a serious enough incident and the driver was kicked and punched so we'd like to hear from anyone who knows anything about this," a garda spokesman said.

The injuries to the driver included a swollen lip and bruising to an elbow.

Naas garda can be contacted at 884300.