Review of Kilcock courthouse future in Kildare has started

A review of the future of Kilcock Courthouse has now begun, according to Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg.

It is intended to bring the Report on the Review to the Courts Service Building Committee and the Courts Service Board in early 2019.

Mr Stagg said he was in further contact with the Minister for Justice about the provision of new Court facilities in north Kildare given the continuing use of Naas District Court for the District Court Area of Kilcock and the promise to review the future delivery of court services in Kilcock.

The Kilcock District Court Area includes Maynooth, Kilcock, Straffan, Rathcoffey and a large part of West County Kildare.

Since September 2016, all Kilcock District Court Cases have been heard in Naas District Court.

Originally Kilcock Court was to reopen in November 2016, but major issues with the building have meant it has remained closed.

Last March the Minister indicated that a review of the future delivery of court services in the District Court area of Kilcock would be held.

Mr Stagg said he has been told by the Minister that the review of the future delivery of services in Kilcock District has commenced and the consultation process with stakeholders is underway at present. “The Office of Public Works has been asked to provide a Mechanical and Engineering Report in relation to the current courthouse and a full condition survey has been commissioned in relation to the buildings restorative work and compliance with disability, fire and health and safety legislation. This work is currently underway and final reports are awaited. The Minister said it is intended to bring the Report on the Review to the Courts Service Building Committee and the Courts Service Board in early 2019.”