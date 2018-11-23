New flower studio opens in Hollywood in West Wicklow

A new flower shop has opened in the West Wicklow village of Hollywood.

Situated in the heart of the village next to the busy Hollywood café, Hollywood Flower Studio opened its doors on Monday Novemeber 19.

Owner Tracey Dennis, originally from England but living locally in Hollywood for the last year, says the reaction has been really positive.

“The tourism as well is incredible, it’s a busy little place and that’s why I’ve set up really,” Tracey told the Leader.

“I’ve been a florist for nearly 30 years and run flower shops for other people and I thought the opportunity was here, it was just a perfect setting really.

“People have said it’s nice to have something in the village, it’s nice to pop in for a card or a candle or a plant just for meeting a friend in the pub without getting in the car and driving somewhere, having something that’s on their doorstep and local. I’ve got local craft that’s made by local craftsmen as well, and locally grown Wicklow Christmas trees and wreaths so all local produce."

Hollywood Florist caters for occasions such as parties, weddings and funerals.

“I have a lot of Christmas gifts, a lot of it will be seasonal all the way through the year and I will be doing workshops as well to show people how to make their own wreaths and things like that.”

For more information, visit Hollywood Flower Studio Tracey Dennis on Facebook.

