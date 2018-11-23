Kildare man in Court over alleged 63 historic sex abuse charges

An elderly man from the west Kildare area has appeared at Kilcock District Court (November 20) in relation to over sixty sexual assault charges.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged at Leixlip Garda Station on the morning of the court sitting. In reply to one of 63 charges, he replied “all completely false.” There was no reply to the other charges, a Garda told the Court. Judge Desmond Zaidan was told the complainants were now in their 40's and the alleged offences took place when they were aged 8-9 years old.

Bail was granted with conditions, including surrender of passport. The case is adjourned until February for a Book of Evidence to be prepared for a trial in the Central Criminal Court.