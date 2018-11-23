Dane Loakman memorial march takes place in Sallins tomorrow

The march in memory of Dane Loakman takes place tomorrow, starting at 4pm.

The 16 year old died from injuries incurred following a road accident near his Castlefen, Sallins, home about a year ago.

The march takes place from the Hillview residential area towards the Super Valu store junction and back again.

It’s being coordinated by the Sallins Community Council which set up a road safety group following Dane’s passing to campaign for safety improvements in Sallins.

SCC chairman Fergus Carpenter said the march takes place to remember Dane a year after his death and as a silent protest to call on KCC to prioritise the safety of Sallins Residents.