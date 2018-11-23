Filter traffic lights needed in Kilcullen

Traffic lights to facilitate motorists turning right are needed in Kilcullen.

Local councillor Billy Hillis wants Kildare County Council to consider installing right turning traffic lights. He said the lights are needed at the main junction at the Hideout/Cross and Passion College for traffic travelling towards Naas and towards Athy. He has also asked for KCC to indicate how much the work will cost.

According to KCC this will require a junction analysis by its road and traffic management section.

KCC added: "This assessment will also need to examine if there is adequate space to provide filter lanes/right turns or if land would need to be acquired."