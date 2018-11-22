Man accused of stealing Chihuahua dog called Lilly at Kildare Village
Alleged theft at shopping outlet
File photo: Naas courthouse
A man charged with stealing a chihuahua dog called Lilly at the Kildare Village Outlet on June 6 2015 is currently in the UK, Naas District Court heard yesterday.
Patrick Keenan (22), 20 Inchera Park, Mahon, Blackrock, Cork, was “under a threat”, Gda Sgt Jim Kelly told the November 21 hearing.
Lilly is back with her owner and Mr Keenan's case has been adjourned until March 20 next by Judge Desmond Zaidan.
