Three arrested for separate public order incidents in Naas and Ballymore

Two men were arrested in relation to separate public order offences in Naas last weekend.

A 24 year old from Naas was detained at 3.05am on November 17. According to gardai he was abusive and aggressive and was arrested when he refused to leave the scene.

Another 24 year old, from Kill, was arrested for being drunk at Poplar Square at 3.40am.

Also, a teenager who was found to be intoxicated and causing annoyance was arrested in Ballymore early on Saturday by the gardai from Naas. The 19 year old, who is from Kilcullen, was arrested at 1.45am.

