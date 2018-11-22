Teenager who admitted Naas fire at Forge Inn gets deferred detention order

Over €150,000 worth of damage, most of it caused by fire, was perpetrated to property in Naas during an eight day spell last March.

Before Naas Circuit Court was a teenager who pleaded guilty to a total of ten allegations, principally arson and criminal damage between March 14 and March 21.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, was 17 at the time and turns 18 later this month.

The most significant incident was a fire at the former pub known as the Forge Inn, a protected structure, on the evening of March 14 which caused an estimated €100,000 worth of damage.

Garda inspector Oliver Henry said the bail conditions set for the teenager in the run up to the court hearing amounted “almost to house arrest.”

He said he had done very well to comply with the conditions. He added the efforts have been made to try to secure some training for him an he has engaged with Youthreach.

The defendant has been diagnosed with obstructive behaviour disorder and ADHD.

“He’s very amenable and easy to speak to,” he said, adding that he had accepted responsibility for the incidents and expressed great regret.

When he attended school at a younger age he was very popular with staff and pupils.

The court was told that he leaves full time care on his 18th birthday.

Judge Gerard Griffin imposed a twelve months detention order which was deferred and the defendant is to remain under the supervision of the Probation and Welfare Service and Tusla.

The teenager was also bound to be of good behaviour for a period of three years.

