Four Kildare kids set to perform on RTÉ's Late Late Toy Show

Four talented children from Co. Kildare are getting set to perform on the biggest show of the year.

David Lane (11) from Newbridge, Leo Javaherian (12) from Naas and Cillian & Lara Gleeson (11 & 9) from Cellbridge will take part in this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Leo Javaherian from Naas

Cillian & Lara Gleeson from Celbridge

The young performers cannot reveal what they will be doing on the show, so tune in on Friday, November 30th on RTÉ One at 9.35pm to find out.

