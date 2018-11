Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Clogherinkoe National School.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 20 at approximately 11:30pm.

Gardaí say the back window was smashed and the office was ransacked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carbury Garda Station.

