Three men armed with hatchet, knife and hammer raid Kildare bookmakers
Gardaí appeal for information
Gardaí in Kilcock are investigating a robbery at a bookmakers last weekend.
On Saturday November 17, at 8:30pm, 3 males entered Bruce Betting bookmakers.
One man was armed with a hatchet, one had a knife and the other had a hammer.
They demanded cash and made escape on foot, Gardai believe.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcock garda station 01 675 7390.
