Three men armed with hatchet, knife and hammer raid Kildare bookmakers

Gardaí in Kilcock are investigating a robbery at a bookmakers last weekend.

On Saturday November 17, at 8:30pm, 3 males entered Bruce Betting bookmakers.

One man was armed with a hatchet, one had a knife and the other had a hammer.

They demanded cash and made escape on foot, Gardai believe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcock garda station 01 675 7390.

