THROWBACK THURSDAY: Kildare women angry over porn post offers

Check out this article which appeared in the Leinster Leader 20 years ago.

Women in Kildare have been targeted by a company selling hard porn material through the post, the Leinster Leader reported on November 12, 1998.

In two cases, a Celbridge woman and a woman from the Curragh received unsolicited brochures advertising uncensored videos and magazines.

The Curragh mother of two described the material as “disgusting,” and “very explicit.”

The video advertisements showed “males with females, males with males and females with females” she said, “They looked like hard porn videos that left nothing to the imagination.”

The material contained an order form with an address in Holland although the envelope bore a British postmark.

“It offended me to think that they had my name and address and this was set to me unrequested. I don’t particularly want to be on a list that sells this type of literature. I know it’s 1998 and obviously there is a business in this sort of stuff but I don’t know how they got my name. I don’t buy anything through catalogues,” she said.