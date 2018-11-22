Deaths in Co. Kildare - November 22, 2018

Patrick (Pat) Dooner, Calverstown, Kilcullen, / Naas / Killashee, Longford

November 20. Retired Garda. Taken suddenly from the arms of his loving wife Ann (nee Danaher) and his very proud and wonderful children Aoife and Patrick Junior. Predeceased by his loving parents Anthony, Mary (nee Kelly) Dooner and his sister Lucy, all late of Killashee, Co. Longford. Very deeply regretted by Aoifes Partner Martin, his brohers Anthony, Gerry, Oliver, Mel and sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and all his many close friends. Reposing at his residence at Buttercup Lodge, Calverstown from Thursday at 10am. Removal on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at Crookstown Parish Church for 10.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery, Co. Westmeath to arrive at approx 1pm.

Nuala Hubbard, (née Ryan) Longhouse, Ballymore Eustace / Broadford, Clare

November 21. Beloved wife of the late Edward (Eddie). Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Donal, daughter-in-law Amy, granddaughters Aisling, Michelle, Sheena, Cleo, Orla and Emer, great-grandchildren Alannah and Teagan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 3.30pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace at 7.30pm. Funeral on Friday after 11am Mass to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

Gerard (Gerry) Kelly, Timahoe, Donadea, Kildare

November 20. Gerard (Gerry), Kelly's Bar, Timahoe, Donadea. Suddenly, beloved son of the late Patricia, deeply regretted by his loving father Tony, brothers Laurence & Martin, sisters Lena, Mary & Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives & a large circle of friends. Reposing at Kelly's Bar, Timahoe on Thursday from 5pm to 9pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 2pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Stroke Unit, Naas Hospital. House private on Friday morning please.

John McLoughlin, Duneany, Kildare Town

November 21. Funeral Arrangements Later

Susan McFerran (née Dunne), "Long Field House" Newtown, Clonlara, Clare / Kildare / Ballina, Tipperary

November 20. Late of Inchamore, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her mother Mary & father Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Cormac, son Aidan, daughters Zara & Olive, brothers Tom, Michael, Alo, John and her twin sister Caroline, mother-in-law Celine, father-in-law Harry, aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends and neighbours. Susan will be reposing at her residence this Thursday from 12 noon with prayers at 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am to Ballina Church. Burial will follow immediately afterwards in Church Grounds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Local Search & Rescue.