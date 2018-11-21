Woman headbutted during assault in Naas

Gardaí in Naas are investigating an assault that took place on North Main Street.

In the early hours of Sunday last, November 18, at 2am a male and female were waiting on a taxi at the taxi rank.

Gardaí say the injured parties thought the group were ‘play fighting’.

The female was subsequently headbutted and the male was struck in the head. The group of males fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardaí on 045 884 300.

SEE ALSO: Man hospitalised after assault in Kilcullen