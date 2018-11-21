Man hospitalised after assault in Kilcullen
Investigation
Gardaí are investigating an assault in Kilcullen where a man was hospitalised.
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, at approximately 2:30am on Main Street.
Gardaí say the injured party got out of a taxi from Naas when he was assaulted by three males.
He was taken to hospital and suffered a broken jaw.
Gardaí say it was a random assault.
