Man hospitalised after assault in Kilcullen

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Kilcullen where a man was hospitalised.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, at approximately 2:30am on Main Street.

Gardaí say the injured party got out of a taxi from Naas when he was assaulted by three males.

He was taken to hospital and suffered a broken jaw.

Gardaí say it was a random assault.

