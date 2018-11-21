Cash snatched from woman in Naas

Some €300 was snatched from a woman’s wallet in Naas.

The woman was approached by a man who spoke with a foreign accent at 10.55am on November 15.

She was in the car park off John’s Lane, formerly known as the Superquinn overflow car park. She was approached by the man who was looking for change and when she took out her wallet he grabbed the cash. He was described as being tall with dark hair and wearing a navy jumper and grey pants.

