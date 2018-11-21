Coffee shop burglary in Naas

Naas gardai are investigating a burglary at the Caspo Centre in the centre of Naas.

Entry was gained to the Urban Coffee coffee shop/restaurant by breaking a window and the cash register float was taken.

The incident happened between 5.30pm on November 17 and 12.55am on November 18.

