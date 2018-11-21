It's wet and miserable in Co. Kildare today but it will dry up later

It will be cold and showery today. Met Eireann says there will be some longer spells of heavy rain in eastern areas at times with some hail or thunder and local spot flooding. The best of the drier weather will be in west Munster, where a few sunny intervals may develop. Top temperatures 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, but a little higher in some coastal fringes. Light to moderate east to southeast winds will be fresh at times on exposed coasts.

Cold tonight with further rain or hail showers in places, clear periods also. Overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius with patchy frost where skies are clear, temperatures holding around 5 or 6 degrees Celsius near southern coasts in a freshening southeast wind.