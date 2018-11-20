BREAKING: Anti-speeding plans announced for Sallins

Measures to reduce speeding vehicles in Sallins are to be introduced in the coming weeks.

At a Naas Municipal District meeting today it was announced that new signs are be erected at the entrance to the town from Clane.

It follows a public meeting called in Sallins over a week ago by TD James Lawless and at which residents demanded that Kildare County Council and the gardai do more to make the town safer for pedestrians.

The council has agreed to erect signs measuring a metre high and two metres wide urging drivers to slow down.

Additionally speed detection lights, informing drivers of the speed they are travelling at (and are in use at Mylerstown Cross near Two Mile House), will also be put up. These suggestions were put forward by local councillor Carmel Kelly at the public meeting.

Sallins Community Council, chaired by Fergus Carpenter, has highlighted road safety in the area and met with KCC officials.

KCC engineer David Reel said this work would be done before the end of 2018.

He also said that the possibility of providing a controlled pedestrian crossing on the Clane Road had been examined.

But he indicated that the level of traffic on the road didn’t warrant this.

Elsewhere in Sallins, there are plans to reduce the number of parking spaces close to the existing pedestrian crossing near the Railway Inn licenced premises.

Cllr. Kelly said this is necessary to provide a clearer view of the roadway, especially for motorists emerging on to the main road from Chapel Lane.

The news comes as plans for a silent march in memory of Dane Loakman are finalised for Saturday afternoon. The 16 year old died in a road accident near his Castlefen home at Clane Road a year ago.