Christmas lights in Naas go on this weekend

The Christmas lights in Naas will be switched on this Saturday to coincide with the first of two visits to the town by Santa.

Santa is due to arrive at the town hall around 2pm and he’ll stay till 5pm rewarding all those children who have been so good all year with a little something from his grotto.

Street entertainment has been arranged thanks to the Moat Theatre and some special guests have been lined up.

There will be more market stalls around the town hall and at Poplar Square.

The highlight of the day will be turning on of the lights, which will be performed by Mayor Cllr Billy Hillis at 5.30pm. This is the final year of a three year upgrade of the lights which will now extend down Newbridge Road, Kilcullen Road and Friary Road. According to Rioghnagh Bracken, who is involved in organising the visit and the Christmas lighting. Santa is due to make a second visit to Naas on December 1 (2-5pm), again to the town hall, for those unable to meet him on Saturday.