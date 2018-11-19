Kildare man fined for having no dog licence after dog attacked garda

A man whose dog attacked a garda has been fined for having no dog licence.

Zhenchao Lim (22), with an address listed as Horsepasstown, Ballymore Eustace, appeared before Naas District Court on November 15.

Mr. Lim was charged with having no dogs licence on February 13, 2017 at Capilano, Poulaphouca.

The court heard that gardaí were alerted to reports of a burglary on the above date by Mr. Lim. When they entered the house, Mr. Lim’s Corso dog attacked the guard and injured him.

He suffered a bite to his lower right arm and right shoulder, and was out of work for a week, the court heard.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the guard had to get a tetanus shot.

Solicitor Matthew Byrne said his client was unaware it was a requirement to have a licence, and has subsequently got a licence. He said his client has apologised to gardaí. Judge Desmond Zaidan said Mr. Lim was lucky not to have other charges brought against him.

Mr. Byrne said Mr. Lim is of extremely limited means.

He was ordered to pay a €350 fine.