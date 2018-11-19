Bus Eireann Nightrider service will no longer operate from Dublin to Kildare

Bus Eireann have announced that their Nightrider Bus service operating from Dublin to parts of Kildare will no longer run.

According to the company, Route 126N will no longer operate from Dublin to Newbridge via Naas.

The route had originally served the stops at Heuston Station, Inchicore, Newlands Cross, Citywest, Rathcoole Junction, Kill Junction, Naas and Newbridge.

The overnight bus left Dublin for Kildare at 12:30pm and 3:30pm, facilitating people on a night out in the Big Smoke.

Bus Eireann say the last service will run on Saturday, November 24.

The regular Route 126 will continue to operate as normal, with a last departure from Dublin City at 11pm.

