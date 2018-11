Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Monasterevin.

The incident happened on November 15 last. A window was broken to gain access to the house between 4pm and 10pm.

Gardaí say clothes and jewellery were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 045 525 322.

