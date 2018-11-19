Kildare court hears woman may have been followed home from bank

A man has appeared at Naas District Court to face allegations that he stole money from the car of a woman who may have been followed home from a bank in Main Street Naas last year.

John Maughan (30), 35 Thornberry Square, Clonee, Dublin 15, appeared before the November 14 sitting.

Gardai said it will be alleged that on July 14 2017, the injured party went to AIB bank in Naas and withdrew cash.

It is also alleged that her vehicle was followed to Time House on the Blessington road, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly also said it will be alleged that one of the occupants of the car which followed her broke the window of her car and took €1,400 from the glove compartment of the car.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said it would be concerning if the person had been watched from the outset.

Sgt Kelly said that there were no directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions as to which court it would tried - District or Circuit.

It is alleged that Mr Maughan took the money from the glove box of the car. The Court was told that Mr Maughan was on station bail. Sgt Kelly said the file was now completed by the Gardai and it was awaiting directions from the DPP.

The case has been adjourned until March 6 next for directions. Mr Maughan is unemployed and was granted free legal aid.