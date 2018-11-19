‘Substantial' amount of money stolen from car in Newbridge
'Opportunistic' thief
Gardaí in Newbridge are investigating the theft of money from a car.
On Thursday November 15, at approximately 4pm, a “substantial amount of money” that was in an envelope was taken from a car on Henry Street.
Gardaí say it was opportunisitc.
Anyone with information can contact gardaí on (045) 431 212.
