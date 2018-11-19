Cool and bright in Co. Kildare with rain later

There has been a cool and sunny start to the day in most places, but cloudy along the east coast. Cloud in the east will gradually extend westwards across the country and this afternoon will bring a mix of cloudy and sunny periods. According to Met Eireann a few showers will arrive in eastern coastal counties towards evening. Top temperatures today of 8 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate easterly breezes, fresh to strong and gusty near eastern and southern coasts.

Scattered showers in eastern and southern parts of the country tonight, but continuing dry elsewhere with variable cloud and clear intervals. Lows 1 to 5 degrees in moderate east to northeast winds, fresh and gusty near eastern and southern coasts.